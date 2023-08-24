🌱 Unveiling The Art Of Wild Rice Farming 🌾🍚

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌾 Let’s Explore about Wild Rice named as A Unique Crop with Jennifer Kimball, Assistant Professor in the Department of Agronomy and Plant Genetics at the University of Minnesota 🍚💧
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3GBTeLe
🌱 She explains Wild rice doesn't grow submerged in patties like traditional rice.
🌿 The Process: Planted on dry lands, then flooded until flowering and seed setting.
🚜 Harvest Time: Rice takes about four months to mature, with mechanical harvesters collecting the grains.
🍚 Bountiful Harvest: Each plant produces multiple grains, contributing to the rich wild rice yield.
🌾🌾 Explore the fascinating world of wild rice farming and its unique cultivation process!