© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Soldiers from the Samara association destroyed an enemy UAV "Baba Yaga" that flew to their position. A thermal imager on a small weapon greatly simplifies the task.
Adding:
❗️US Vice Presidential candidate on Donald Trump’s team, J.D. Vance, refused a telephone conversation with the head of Zelensky’s Office, Ermak.
Kiev planned to establish contacts with the most likely winners of the presidential elections, but was refused