194 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Mark of The Beast, Hand Or Forehead, How Close Are We?
Clash Of Minds
Clash Of Minds
305 followers
73 views • 04/15/2024

In Episode 194 we discuss recent statements by one of the world's leading Scientists, atheists and evolutionists, Richard Dawkins. Stating that he sees himself as a cultural Christian, but does not believe a word of the Christian faith. On the other hand Donald Trump is promoting the Christian faith with the endorsement of a new God bless the USA Bible that has the Constitution and Bill of Rights in the front pages. The fulfilment of the prophecy of the third angel is edging ever closer. Will you be able to stand?


waltercommartin
