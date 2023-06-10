BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Weaponized weather aka "wildfires" etc.
Karine Savard
Karine Savard
319 followers
Follow
171 views • 06/10/2023

Agnihotra air cleaning method. Yes, you might be surprised by this method. 

https://www.brighteon.com/f037d7b4-75e5-4307-b451-d519d218d266

HAARP and Nexrad stations are probably not new to you, but thought mentioning it again useful as some still believe these extreme weather events are naturally occurring. 

Who controls the weather, controls the world; fires, floods, draughts, tornados, earth quakes, volcanic eruptions, hail storms..  you name it. They can make crops fail, cause "climate immigrants", cause destruction, illness and death..

"..a plot to destroy American's (and the worlds') freedom" 

Know that these events are geo engineered. So whatever is in these clouds from Canada's fires, probably also chemicals as the smell was plastic like, protect yourself with a Hepa or other air filter. Inhale hydrogen peroxide a few times per day or nebulize with iodine or colloidal gold or silver. 

I pray you may all stay unharmed 🙏💖

haarpdepartment of defensewildfirescontaminationweaponized weatherknowledge is powerbeam energy weaponnexrad radar stationsmilitary plot to destroy its own citizens
