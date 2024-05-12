What This FLAMETHROWING Robot Dog Means for the Future

Glenn Beck





May 10, 2024





Flamethrower company Throwflame has released what could possibly be the coolest and most terrifying product of the year: A flamethrowing robot dog named “Thermonator.” And perhaps just as surprising is its price tag: just over $9,000! Glenn, Stu, and Jason discuss whether this is “the ultimate home security device,” despite being made for things like forest fire control. “You walk up and you’re like, ‘Terminator! Terminator!’” The future is here…and it’s got a flamethrower on its back!





