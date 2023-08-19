Ultracore (2019, Mega Drive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ultracorps is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun orginally developed by Swedish
company Digital Illusions (nowadays called DICE). It was being
developed under the name Hardcore for the Genesis / Mega Drive and Sega
Mega CD. It was planned to be published by British company Psygnosis,
but was cancelled when Psygnosis stopped all Genesis / Mega Drive
projects to focus on the Playstation. The Genesis / Mega Drive version
was almost completed. The game was reprogrammed and published under the
name Ultracore by Strictly Limited Games (a label of German company
United Games Entertainment) (worldwide) and Columbus Circle (in Japan).