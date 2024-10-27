Migrant Gang Invades Times Square… As Police Give Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new crime spree involving a gang with ties to NYC's asylum crisis has taken police and the city of new york by surprise... and it's happening in Times Square.jews are behind all this illegal immigration, to cause the downfall of America. jews are Marxist communists and hate freedom and liberty. jews work 24 7 to destroy Democracy and the Republic our founding fathers died to give us. jews are installed in positions of power and using the communist manifesto, the commie plan that worked so well in Russia. jews are the enemy, and our congress and entire government has been compromised by these jewish Marxist criminals..........................