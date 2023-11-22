Dr. Stella Immanuel I Why Did San Fran Clean Up for Xi Jinjing? Why Did Apple's Cook, Black Rock's Larry Fink & Elon Musk Take Photos w/ China's Xi? Why Did China & Russia Team Up & the False Prophet Show Up When the Euphrates River Dried Up?

Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Learn More About Doug Mahaffey Today At: www.MahaffeyLaw.com

Learn More About Dr. Stella Immanuel Today At: www.DrStellaMD.com

********************************************************************

SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot (Sodom & Gomorrah) Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #4 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flood + Note Samson Had His Encounter With Delilah In the Gaza Region)

SIGN #5 - Matthew 24:37 (As In the Days of Noah Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #6 - Amos 1:7 (But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza, which shall devour the palaces thereof)

SIGN #7 - Zephaniah 2:4 (For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.)

SIGN #8 - Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus)

SIGN #9 - Daniel 7:25 (Changing Times & Laws)

SIGN #10 - Revelation 6:5-6 (Hyper-Inflation / Fiat Currency Being Destroyed)

SIGN #11 - Revelation 13: 16-18 (The Mark of the Beast)

SIGN #12 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 (Satan Lives In Geneva)