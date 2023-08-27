Bee Fortress Bear-Proof Varroa Destructor-Killing Bee Hive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will there ever be a more advanced honey
bee hive than the Fortress Beehive, by Bee Fortress USA, Inc.? Time will tell,
and if there is, it will probably be invented by serial inventor, John Rocheleau.
For now, the Fortress Beehive is the most advanced beehive in the world. It is
electrically heated (by solar or utility), ventilated by solar-powered fan or
by natural convection, has a moat (like any real fortress does) that keeps
ants, hive beetles and spiders out, is bear-proof, Murder Hornets cannot get
in, and kills the number one parasite: varroa destructor mites, which makes #ReallySavingTheBees easier than at any
time in beekeeping history! In this video we showcase the three different
presentations of the complete Bee Fortress USA, Inc. Fortress Beehive. In
upcoming videos, we will break down each component of the Fortress Beehive, so
you can see how amazing this beehive really is, how it came about, and what it
can do for beekeepers around the world who want nothing but the best for their
honey bees. Stay tuned! In the meantime, visit our website, our Twitter
account, or call us so you can learn how to acquire the one and only Fortress
Beehive: https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949 @RealBeeFortress #ReallySavingTheBees