More Subtle Deception with Distraction, Dream

(Prophetic) Dream for warning and preparation, 2025-04-03 ~4AM





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/dream-2025-04-03-more-subtle-deception-with-distraction/





If you are looking for licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5 (mostly nature)

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski