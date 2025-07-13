This Saint News 7/13/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: Jeffery Epstein has recaptured the zeitgeist, and rightfully so. We're going to get into some facts you may not know about Epstein, and we'll have a look at some of the reactions people are having after hearing there are no files to be had. Then we'll go through best--and worst--case scenarios of what all of it could mean. Artificial super intelligence might be achieved faster than anyone thought it could be. Trump is still arming Ukraine; He's just using NATO to do it. What did we miss with all this Epstein stuff going around? And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





The Justice Dept has reportedly launched an investigation into former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan for their roles in what many believe was a coordinated effort to falsely tie Donald Trump to Russia and interfere in the 2016 election.

https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1943641428317356077





Redacted - They’re not bringing back the gold standard… they’re weaponizing it. https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1942540417180000611





The Maverick Approach - Jeff Bezos sells billions of Amazon stock https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1943456438472601950





CJ, a TikTok influencer, turned down an invitation from Jay Z’s Roc Nation to collaborate with their 'Justice Summit' due to their capitalist practices and exploitation of the Black community.

https://x.com/HarrietEve9/status/1940973758858346775





Greg Reese - The Final Act of Jeffrey Epstein https://x.com/gregreese/status/1942735095066157234





Peter St. Onge - History says central banks are never independent: They always serve the in-party and its donors. https://x.com/profstonge/status/1943633873981882520





Ian Carroll Gives His Thoughts On The Epstein Situation https://x.com/IanCarrollShow/status/1943305713620562070





Flagrant Podcast - So we're idiots, right?

https://x.com/Flagrant2Army/status/1943340538997989467





James Li - The Dark Truth Behind The Epstein Coverup

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1943000850177363986