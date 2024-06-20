"HUMAN RIGHTS" - THE RAINBOW WILL RISE OVER AFRICA [REPENT]

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#africa #pride #usa

WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's Word: 'Human Rights' is the new tag for LGBTQ rights. Under the banner of women's freedom & women's rights, gay & lesbian agendas will surge forward as the "ultimate next step of sexual evolution" and Africans will align with these ideals due to gaps in their political, financial & social structure. Yah is the enemy of PRIDE. He humbles the proud but will uplift the faithful.





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO





THE SODOMY RITUAL PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/05/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-1-july-5-2022/

THE SODOMY RITUAL PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/05/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-2-july-5-2022/

THE SODOMY RITUAL PT 3: THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/03/the-sodomy-ritual-pt-3-the-dirt-of-hollywood-july-4-2022/

THE SODOMY RITUAL: THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/19/the-sodomy-ritual-the-dirt-of-hollywood-pt-2-july-17-2022/





THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD PT 1: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mH808ZtQbBY

THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD PT 2: https://youtube.com/watch?v=fbApb8_Bm4k





THE IRON CHURCH, FALSE TEACHERS & ENDS TIME WARNINGS OF YAH: https://youtube.com/watch?v=bMFFHKOT-iQ





THE GREAT FALLING AWAY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eWyLNKzFf38

THE END OF THE AGE:THE GREAT FALLING AWAY: https://youtube.com/watch?v=muBx6RT1cwc





(DREAM THAT WAS MENTIONED AT 1:24:00):

WHAT IS A WOMAN: https://youtube.com/watch?v=NUep5qQGefs



