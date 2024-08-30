BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 30, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
154 views • 8 months ago

Aug 30, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


The French president Emmanuel Macron denies his involvement in the case against Telegram's co-founder saying it's simply a legal matter. However, Moscow says the track record of Paris should be examined. The American journalist who exposed Washington's censorship of Twitter speaks out about the prosecution of the Telegram CEO saying Durov's being charged for what he had nothing to do with. Russia's foreign minister highlights Moscow's stance of non-interference in African countries' affairs, that's while Denmark shutters its embassies in Mali and Burkina Faso, attempting to put pressure on the pair of nations. Kiev's defence ministry confirms losing its first F-16 fighter jet during a Russian missile attack, while a Ukrainian politician suggests friendly fire is what brought it down.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
