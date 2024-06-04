#Documentary #SocialMedia #Psychology





Plugged In : The True Toxicity of Social Media Revealed (2019)





No phenomenon in recent history has fundamentally changed us to a greater degree than social media. What might seem like an innocuous means of passing time and staying in touch with old friends is actually destroying us. So say many of the mental health professionals featured in Plugged In: The True Toxicity of Social Media Revealed.





"People need a hard break from some of these tools," says one of the film's interview subjects. It's a question of survival. Evidence suggests that the frequent use of social media platforms alienates us from physical social interactions, heightens our feelings of insecurity, and has had a profound impact on the rates of depression, anxiety and suicide around the world, especially among adolescents.





The film’s experts explain that heavy users of social media often find themselves feeling isolated from physical interactions, as well as increasingly insecure due to the constant comparison with others online. This can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety, with some research suggesting it could even be linked to suicide. It is especially concerning among adolescents, who are particularly vulnerable to these issues and need proper guidance in order to cope with them.





This documentary provides invaluable insight into this pressing issue and encourages viewers to take action by taking regular breaks from their screens. It also offers advice on how best to stay connected with loved ones while managing screen time responsibly. With its informative takeaways about technology addiction, Plugged In shines a light on the dangers of relying too heavily on social media and is essential viewing for anyone affected by this problem.





SOURCE:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PHzwMLx-rKc