Barbara O'Neill - Poultices & Their Applications (05.17.2012)
CuresWanted
10 months ago

Learn the simple but effective remedies of poultices made from such household items as potato, onion, charcoal and rags.


Remedies covered:

Onion Poultice

Garlic Poultice

Potato Poultice

Cayenne Poultice

Castor Oil Poultice

Charcoal Poultice

Barbara O'Neill, a qualified naturopath and nutritionist, is also an international speaker on natural self-healing. She has raised eight children and is a specialist in women's and children's health.


She is also the health director of the successful Misty Mountain Health Retreat, located in the Macleay Valley west of Kempsey, between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.


Barbara is passionate about good health and natural healing. She believes in giving the body optimum conditions in order for it to heal itself.


Did you know an onion can help relieve a swollen bruise and charcoal can help to draw venom from a bite out of your body? Learn the simple but effective remedies of poultices made from such household items as potato, onion, charcoal and rags.



https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers

https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578



https://barbaraoneill.com/

https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/

https://www.beyondpatmos.org/seriesvideo.aspx?seriesid=75

Keywords
heart attackbone spurskidney stonestetanusbrain tumorsconstipationhydrotherapyneuropathyaloe veraearachegallstonescompressjoint inflammationpoulticescough syrupbarbara oneillcastor oil compressonion poulticecharcoal poulticepotato poulticegarlic poulticeginger poulticecayenne poulticeonion syrupcabbage poultice
