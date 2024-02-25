EPOCH TV | Supreme Court Declines Challenge After Stunning Appeal Reversal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Declines Challenge After Stunning Appeal Reversal
The Supreme Court has refused to hear a challenge to the admissions policy of a top-rated high school that allegedly discriminates against Asian Americans.
This decision comes despite the court overturning 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 just last year.
The decision sparked a stinging dissent from Justice Alito.
In an effort to "rebalance" the demographics of the student body, a top-rated high school in Virginia decided to change its admission criteria.
As a result, the proportion of Asian students dropped from 73% to 54%.
Episode Resources:
🔵 Sam Alito Dissent:
🔵 Full Case Analysis: