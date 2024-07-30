Book Of Life, 1st Vibrational Tool from Giza

The 'Book Of Life' is the first vibrational tool to surface from the Giza etheric vaults. It was created as a failsafe so that we could always find our way back to 'Christ' or Higher Consciousness, after 'the fall'.. It is a sacred text, from the channel that all our sacred texts come from, and I am honoured to be able to bring this to you. Giza or Amenti is the 4th Ascension Stargate, or SG4 as Ashayana Deane calls it. It is because I am a Guardian that I can channel this for you. You will find more on my website https://frequencyandlighthealing.com It is currently on the 'Stargate' page, under Amenti Tools. ♥♥♥ Kira