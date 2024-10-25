BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Aware EP 411 - From Battlefield To Awareness
All Aware Podcast
All Aware Podcast
20 views • 7 months ago

Join in with Nathan as he delves into the struggles and triumphs of John Lawyer, a multi-tour combat veteran turned spiritual coach as he discusses the complications and shellshock experienced by many veterans upon returning home, and how he found a new sense of purpose and awareness in his life when he tapped into his spirituality. From PTSD to finding a sense of community, this video sheds light on the often overlooked realities of life after the battlefield.




FOLLOW OUR GUEST


Facebook: facebook.com/kisharspiritual


Instagram: instragram.com/kisharspiritual


X (formely Twitter): x.com/kisharspiritual


Youtube: youtube.com/@PeaceOnYourJourney


Tiktok: tiktok.com/@kisharspiritual


Website: www.Kishar.org




FOLLOW OUR SHOW


Facebook: facebook.com/allawarepodcast


Instragram: instagram.com/nathanroshawn


X (formely Twitter): x.com/allawareshow


Youtube: youtube.com/@allawarepodcast


Website: www.allawarepodcast.com


Email: [email protected]



