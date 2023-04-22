BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

And We Know 4.21.2023 Public & Private Twitter, We have it all, More Redpills for the Weekend, PRAY!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 04/22/2023

LT of And We Know


April 21, 2023


Can you believe that twitter unverified several villains in this movie we are watching. Can you believe that there is more exposure of the evil than the enemy can handle. Do you know now this is all crumbling on them? Let’s go find out more.


Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

Fight trafficking - Go SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023 SARASOTA, FLORIDA. 4PM TO 8PM OR SUNSET

https://skippydeedoodah.com/


Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/


Jim Breuer 🔥 Jim Breuer GOES OFF on the Military Industrial Complex & the War in Ukraine https://t.me/chiefnerd/7357


Joe Rogan & Jim Breuer on the Cognitive Dissonance Around Vaccine Injuries https://t.me/chiefnerd/7358


NEW – ABC News Explains How 'Cloud Seeding' is Being Used to Modify Weather Across the U.S. https://t.me/chiefnerd/7356


According to Jacob Rothschild, of the Rothschild banking dynasty, Covid was a mere distraction from the man-made climate change scam. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4388


Zero Democrats voted for it. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/25388


Marjorie Taylor Greene just embarrassed Eric Swalwell publicly, triggered libs. (Memed) https://t.me/PepeMatter/15239


WATCH: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson defends rioters who looted stores, shot into crowds & viciously beat innocent citizens: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37024


Tonight I leave you with this beautiful rendition of a song I’ve always liked. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37038


🇺🇸 American lawyer Todd Callender: "Russia now has the strongest economy on the planet, because they have the resources that everyone needs. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37055


Feminism has always been part of the Agenda2030/NWO https://t.me/agentsoftruth/23126


Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6) on President Trump's leadership: "Every time I called the president needing something for my district, he answered the phone or called me back within hours, and always delivered." https://t.me/c/1323165257/2019

———————————————


*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jn0n6-4.21.23-public-and-private-twitter-we-have-it-all-more-redpills-for-the-wee.html


Keywords
trumpnewspresidentchristiantwitterweather modificationprayanonsredpillsltand we knowchild sex changeexposing evildoomsday planescrumbling the enemy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy