Video 13 | Marca da Besta por Rob Skiba | Mark of Beast by Rob Skiba

Vídeo feito pela nossa querida irmã Rosaine (Canal Jesus é Santo - Youtube)
Caro amigo Rob Skiba; sentimos saudades suas aqui com a gente! S2
Em 2013, o saudoso irmão Rob Skiba trouxe um estudo dizendo que a marca da besta seria oferecida como uma injeção para solucionar pragas, pestilências e que essa seringa / injeção, conteria o DNA do próprio anticristo e causaria alteração do DNA humano.
Video done by our dear sister Rosaine (Channel Jesus is Holy - Youtube)
Dear friend Rob Skiba; We miss you here with us! S2
In 2013, the late brother Rob Skiba brought a study saying that the mark of the beast would be offered as an injection to solve plagues, pestilences and that this syringe/injection would contain the DNA of the antichrist himself and it'd cause alteration of human DNA.