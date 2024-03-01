CIA Admits To Instigating War With Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Western Imperialism Comes Out Of The Closet
* Globalists need a scapegoat for their plunder and destruction i.e. Operation Take Down America.
* They have been provoking war with Russia for decades.
* They are using Ukraine as a proxy.
* False flag operations are the cabal’s modus operandi — and the norm for starting massive conflicts.
Reese Reports | 1 March 2024