Some thoughts about the 2 Vaccine Injury Summits recently attended

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I recorded some thoughts about the 2 Vaccine Injury Summits I attended recently. It might be hard to hear, but this is the raw, honest truth. We need to help these ppl. These crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished. You can watch the whole vid here: https://t.co/sGqTRBWqB2 https://t.co/yN3wG83Yw2