BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spirits of the Forest: Carving a Mystical Wood Spirit Birdhouse
Luptopia
Luptopia
101 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 6 months ago

I carve a log into a real working birdhouse for the chickadees living in my yard. Learn how to make the birdhouse inviting for local bird species, ensuring it's not just a piece of art but a functional home. These man of the woods birdhouses can serve as a bridge between the natural world and the spiritual, fostering a deeper connection with nature.


Amazon Affiliate Links to the tools I used listed below :


Rotary Tools -

Foredom Wood Carver Rotary Tool - https://amzn.to/41ZrL2e

Dremel Drill Press Rotary Tool Workstation (This is the stand that holds the heavy Foredom rotary tool) - https://amzn.to/4j1apbu


GOXAWEE Rotary Tool (low cost starter tool ) - https://amzn.to/420UHHb


Wen Rotary Tool Orange (This is a great starter rotary recommend to me by other carvers) https://amzn.to/4j1apbu


Safety Equipment -

Trend Air Shield Mask - https://amzn.to/4018tHo

Chainsaw safety gloves (This is what I also wear to carve) - https://amzn.to/3BYlVDR

Chainsaw safety chaps - https://amzn.to/4a2h8xC


Burrs -

Tile cutter rotary file - https://amzn.to/4fDnWTz

Kutzall Extreme Ball Nose Burr - https://amzn.to/41ZGfiS

Kutzall Extreme Flame Rotary Burr, 1⁄8 - https://amzn.to/4gDWVka

My Favorite Dove Tail Burr - https://amzn.to/40gGHb3


Chainsaw -

Ego Premium Bar Oil - https://amzn.to/3Pn9BQz

Affordable replacement chains for my electric Stihl MSA60 or MSA70 - https://amzn.to/405DZE8


Miscellaneous -

Drill Bit, Spade, 1-1/2 Inch - https://amzn.to/40jVaCY

Butane Torch s400 - https://amzn.to/4fJMqKY

Butane refills - https://amzn.to/4h0HyCl

E6000 glue https://amzn.to/4gY0gdK

Keywords
howtocraftingwoodcarving
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy