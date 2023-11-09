CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF JOSHUA JAMES THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICO |EP167

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE BIG MIG SHOWNOVEMBER 08, 2023
EPISODE 167 - 7PM
Meet Joshua James Ryan Lawrence – As DeJure Sheriff of the Republic of Texas, Joshua is running for Governor in the State of New Mexico.
Mission statements – To bring back the Constitutional power of the Governor for the people of New Mexico for the first time in the history of New Mexico. This will allow us to invite God back to our State as intended by our forefathers.
https://americas-assembly.com
https://wvw.wallbuilders.com
https://t.me/SheriffJoshuaJames
www.JoshuaJames4NewMexico.com
➡️☎️505-975-9785
👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 Please be sure to click the THUMBs UP button when you check in! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Sea Of Mud Rural America’s Patriotic Apparel Company
Sea Of Mud is America’s Rural Country personified. It’s a one stop shop for American Culture.
15% off with Coupon Code THEBIGMIG https://seaofmud.com
FOLLOW US:
X: https://twitter.com/GBalloutine
X: https://twitter.com/LanceMigliaccio
X: https://twitter.com/TheBigMigShow
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@GeorgeBalloutine
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@LanceMigliaccio
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@TheBigMig
TRUTH: https://truthsocial.com/@richesparza
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBigMig
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBigMigShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebigmig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/GeorgeBalloutine
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/LanceMigliaccio
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/TheBigMig
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/richesparza
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thebigmig/
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/GeorgeBalloutine
CLOUTHUB: https://clouthub.com/c/LanceMigliaccio
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/GeorgeBalloutine
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/LanceMigliaccio
WEBSITE: http://thebigmig.com/
_______________________________________________
SUPPORT US:
LOCALS: https://TheBigMig.locals.com/support
ALIASID: https://www.aliasid.com (Use Promo Code TheBigMig)
MYPILLOW.COM: https://www.mypillow.com/thebigmig (Use Promo Code TheBigMig