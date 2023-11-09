BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CONSTITUTIONAL SHERIFF JOSHUA JAMES THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF NEW MEXICO |EP167
14 views • 11/09/2023

THE BIG MIG SHOWNOVEMBER 08, 2023

EPISODE 167 - 7PM

Meet Joshua James Ryan Lawrence – As DeJure Sheriff of the Republic of Texas, Joshua is running for Governor in the State of New Mexico.

Mission statements – To bring back the Constitutional power of the Governor for the people of New Mexico for the first time in the history of New Mexico. This will allow us to invite God back to our State as intended by our forefathers.

https://americas-assembly.com

https://wvw.wallbuilders.com

https://t.me/SheriffJoshuaJames


✉️[email protected]


www.JoshuaJames4NewMexico.com


➡️☎️505-975-9785

