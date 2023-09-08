Cannabis Jimmy watches this young Lady with great facial expressions tell Ophra and the Rock to shove it - and the other lady is fired up and on her way to Maui to see what the heck is going on.

So this older lady comments on Nani the Director of the Housing Authority working for the Cabal governor of Hawaii. She held a meeting on Oahu rather than on Maui to address the issues of Maui after the fires. I watched this meeting. You could feel the tension in the room. Nami was under attack and actually held her own fairly well I thought. She was in a no win situation so she resigned. I can not say I blame her. Who would want that job now ? All of the people sitting around that big oblong table were squirming in their seats. One Dick Head was talking on his cell phone ignoring the speakers. The MMA fighter - DJ Pin , a local Hawaiian fighing on the UFC circuit was the best. He tore them all anew assholes. Plus the other gentleman with the band aid on his face, very articulate, etc, asked for a show of hands if they had signed on to the new development plan for the Smart City. That was unreal to see that. I understand DJ Pin is running for Governor. I hope he wins.

