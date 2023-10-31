Heidi Klum and Halloween – A harmless creepy party? | www.kla.tv/27333

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Heidi Klum and Halloween – A harmless creepy party?
According to ex-Satanists John Ramirez and John Todd, Halloween is not a harmless scary holiday in the circles of the Satanic cult. Among Satanists and in witchcraft circles, Halloween is said to still be the supreme holiday, a celebration of horror and death. According to the testimony of these two ex-Satanists, most children disappear during this time of year. John Todd literally: “Who wants to celebrate the day when witches sacrifice thousands of people throughout the world?” 

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27333

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27333/pdf


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Heidi Klum


The authors of the book "Epstein:

Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin und James

Robertson mention in it that

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein had been at

Heidi Klum‘s party.

Quote from the book (retranslated from German):

“A few months later Andrew was again partying with Epstein,

This time at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in New York,

with Ghislaine as his date.

The costume she chose for accompanying one of the highest

in the British Royal House? A Prostitute”

 www.tz.de/stars/heidi-klum-donald-trump-prinz-andrew-

jeffrey-epstein-halloween-zr-13281509.html

www.tz.de/stars/heidi-klum-donald-trump-prinz-andrew-

jeffrey-epstein-halloween-zr-13281509.html

www.wunderweib.de/jeffrey-epstein-das-grausame-

geheimnis-seiner-privatinsel-121172.html

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2900787/Prince-

Andrew-Heidi-Klum-Hookers-Pimps-party-New-York-

socialite-accused-procuring-underage-girls-billionaire-

pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein.html

www.tz.de/stars/heidi-klum-donald-trump-prinz-andrew-

jeffrey-epstein-halloween-zr-13281509.html

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7752543/

Donald-Trump-poses-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Heidi-Klums-

hookers-pimps-themed-party.html

 www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2900787/Prince-

Andrew-Heidi-Klum-Hookers-Pimps-party-New-York-

socialite-accused-procuring-underage-girls-billionaire-

pedophile-Jeffrey-Epstein.html

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7752543/Donald-

Trump-poses-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Heidi-Klums-

hookers-pimps-themed-party.html

www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7752543/Donald-

Trump-poses-Ghislaine-Maxwell-Heidi-Klums-

hookers-pimps-themed-party.html

Virginia Roberts Guiffre:

https://www.stern.de/lifestyle/leute/virginia-roberts-giuffre---falls-mir-etwas-passiert--9044048.html


Heidi Klum Signs t.me/Symboliken/3320


Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew - also Donald Trump

at Heidi Klum’s Halloween-Party


Further pictures of Heidi Klum:

https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/heidi-klum-greatest-halloween-costumes-photos/heidi-klum-greatest-halloween-costumes-10

www.wunderweib.de/jeffrey-epstein-das-grausame-

geheimnis-seiner-privatinsel-121172.html

Heidi and Tom and Bill:

www.promiflash.de/

news/2019/11/01/zu-heidis-halloween-party-

bill-als-dunkle-maleficent-fee.html


Halloween-Backgrounds

Ex-Satanist John Todd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7zVpwcnWhao

Ex-Satanist John Ramirez: „Der Hölle entkommen“ https://www.kla.tv/9927


Best-of: Das sind Heidi Klums schaurigste Halloween-Looks!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdWW7cYsr4w

Heidi Klums Transvestiten-Shows

Queen of Drags: https://www.nau.ch/people/welt/queen-of-drags-65613057

Heidi Klum so stolz! https://www.promiflash.de/news/2019/12/19/erste-queen-of-drags-staffel-endet-heidi-klum-so-stolz.html

Heidi Klum’s Drag Race: https://www.sleek-mag.com/article/everything-you-need-to-know-heidi-klum-drag-race/

Queen of Drags mit Heidi und Bill: https://www.promiflash.de/news/2019/11/12/conchita-wurst-so-war-queen-of-drags-mit-heidi-und-bill.html

Queen of Drags, Rheinische Post: https://rp-online.de/panorama/leute/queen-of-drags-heidi-klum-wehrt-sich-gegen-kritik-an-ihr-und-ihrer-show_aid-47195463

Keywords: violence, satanism, satanists, halloween, heidi klum, harmless
