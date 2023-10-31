Heidi Klum and Halloween – A harmless creepy party? | www.kla.tv/27333

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
According to
ex-Satanists John Ramirez and John Todd, Halloween is not a harmless scary
holiday in the circles of the Satanic cult. Among Satanists and in witchcraft
circles, Halloween is said to still be the supreme holiday, a celebration of
horror and death. According to the testimony of these two ex-Satanists, most
children disappear during this time of year. John Todd literally: “Who wants to
celebrate the day when witches sacrifice thousands of people throughout the
world?”
