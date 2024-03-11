REPENT AND BELIEVE IN THE GOSPEL !

I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !

Throw out the liquor

Throw out the drugs

Throw out the whores

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

Hangin' 'round the jailhouse I won't do it no more

Gonna abide by the law No more lonely days in court

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

Throw out the dice Throw out the cards

No more bettin' on the horses

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

No more fussin' and fightin' smashing down casino doors

Goin' to the strip joints triple X HARD CORE !

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !

No cursin' and swearin' Throw out the porn

And no more divorces

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord



Won't go crashin' my car Gettin' dragged off the bar room floor

Stop stealin' and double dealin' Keep my promises for sure

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !

Confess my sins

Make amends

Get to church on Sunday morn

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

Join the congregation Give my money to the poor

Sing hallelujah Let heaven be my my reward

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

I'm gonna repent and believe in the gospel

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord Yes I will !

Throw out the liquor

Throw out the drugs

Throw out the whores

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

I'm gonna repent and believe in you Lord

Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024