Judgement and Civil War
Fritz Berggren
37 followers
48 views • 5 months ago

Starting off with the LA Fires and the types of leaders we have, I quickly move into the state of Pastors and their unwillingness to preach the full Bible (such as Genesis 1 and John 8).  Our condition as a nation is vastly beyond the need of a mere course correction -- we need a course reversal and it's not about to happen with anything I see on the horizon.

Civil War is 100% justified given the Rape Ganges (in Europe), and Epstein Island and Sean Combs (in America). There is no attempt to protect our children; the government instead protects the rapists and murderers. Such governments are illegitimate.

Countries (and people) want the blessings of God without God. That's  not going to happen.

The judgement that is pending over this country is immense.

Judges 20
1 Thes 2:15-16
John 8:44
Acts 5:28
Rev 3:9

Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com


warjudgmentcivil
