Joint Russian, Syrian airstrikes on Idlib today

Russian/Syrian airstrikes on Idlib today.

Adding:

Syrian Ministry of Defense:

Dozens of terrorists have been killed in the past few hours as a result of joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes targeting their gatherings and convoys in the countryside of Hama and Idlib, destroying their equipment and vehicles.

Adding:

Putin spoke by phone with Iranian President Pezeshkian, the Kremlin reported.

Pezeshkian, in a conversation with Putin, praised Russia's role in maintaining peace and stability in Syria and the Middle East.

He also told the Russian president that the increased activity of terrorists in Syria has become part of a plan by Israel and the United States to destabilize the region, according to the Iranian president's press service.

Adding:

Syria: Clashes between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Jaysh al-Islam militants over the governance of Aleppo escalated into violent clashes, according to Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Damascus, who confirmed that HTS leader Abu Dhar Muhambal was killed and several Jaysh al-Islam militants were arrested.