⚡️ SITREP

◽️ Following the 26 September 2022 terrorist attack on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are taking measures to protect such facilities. And not in vain.

⚠️ At 5:30 a.m. today, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully attempted to attack the Black Sea Fleet's ship Ivan Khurs ship, which is carrying out tasks to ensure the safe operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkey, by three unmanned speedboats.

💥 All the enemy's boats have been neutralized by standard weapons of the Russian warship 140 km north-east of the Bosphorus Strait.

◽️ The Black Sea Fleet ship Ivan Khurs continues her missions.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya, Pershotravnevoye, Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥 Over 40 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Russian Operational-Tactical Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), and Torskoye and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of over 60 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

💥 Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armored personnel carriers, two armored fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles during the day.

💥 Moreover, ammunition depots of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and 112nd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been destroyed close to Slavyansk and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close to Ugledar, Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka, Marfopol, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to up to 125 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, one Msta-B howitzer, and two motor vehicles of the enemy have been neutralized by fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 93 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 107 areas during the day.

💥 A command and observation post of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was engaged close to Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian air defense systems have shot down one MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Griogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, 16 HIMARS projectiles have been intercepted.

💥 In addition, 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been downed in the areas of Pokrovskoye, Terny, Kirillovka, Krapivnitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Zolotarevka, Chervonaya Dibrova, Novokrasnyanka, Zmiyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Tsvetkovoye (Zaporozhye region), and Rubanovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Defense Ministry