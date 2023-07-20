© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are aliens from outer space regularly visiting
and abducting the people of earth? This
new video report visits the alien phenomena which a lot of people believe
in. More than 20 million Americans say
they've seen a UFO. Is this real, or
could there be something else happening.
My new video on "Are Aliens Really Visiting The Earth?"