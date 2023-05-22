Happiness From Chicken Eggs?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After eating 3 soft boiled eggs today, I felt a happiness transfer from the eggs to my body. I've been raising my own chickens for egg purposes, for 4 years now. I've used rock dust and other essential fertilizers for their pasture. The pasture is lush and very healthy. My chickens live on this pasture for over 50% of the day and the other time they roam my property. They love eating earth worms, crickets and grasshoppers, in addition to their organic non-soy-based feed. I have some happy chickens and I can literally feel that energy enter my body from eating their eggs.