BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

YOUTUBE WILL REQUIRE GOVERNMENT ID 🔞 OR THEY CENSOR YOU IN THE UNITED STATES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 month ago

The censoring of the Internet is getting worse day by day. This time its spread to YouTube requesting "Age Verification" Government Official ID to access the platform or you'll be restricted. This is happening in the USA "United States" after the UK Online Safety Act Law came into effect. Somehow another government is hitting America own companies and effecting American Citizens. This might be the end of the internet as we know it.


Love you all so much thank you for all the support!

Become a Chibit Today: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=chibireviews


Patreon: / chibireviews


MAL: https://myanimelist.net/animelist/ChibiReviews


Twitter: / chibireviews


Source: youtu.be/xl2x_QyqSCY


Hmmm...that reminds VfB of an X post he saw yesterday:


Holy Insanity.


In order to cut down on third world immigrants stabbing people with Machetes, Australia has set up “Machete Drop Boxes”….


Yeah that ought to work 🙃


https://x.com/Uncommonsince76/status/1951253522772541742


When you secretly rule by THESIS > ANTITHESIS > SYNTHESIS, the last thing you want is for anyone to choose PROTHESIS [removing the machete wielding foreigners, thus removing the ANTITHESIS from the equation and eliminating the need for the offered SYNTHESIS]


THINKING FOR ONESELF IS A REVOLUTIONARY ACT WHEN BEING RULED BY LYING PREVARICATING GASLIGHTING SCUMBAGS 💡

Keywords
censorshipyoutubehegelian dialecticbait and switchchibi reviewsuk online safety act
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy