Deadly bacteria 50% mortality, Fires out of Control, NYC's gives out Crack Pipe+, Tucker broke contract?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Ukraine just blow up its own Kakhovka Dam?https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-did-ukraine-blow-up-its-kakhovka-dam.html
Puerto Rico shatters record with 125-degree heat index, producing power outages and serious health risks
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/puerto-rico-shatters-record-with-125-degree-heat-index-producing-power-outages-and-serious-health-risks/
CDC warns of deadly bacteria with 50% fatality rate that has been declared endemic to the US Gulf Coast
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/cdc-warns-of-deadly-bacteria-with-50-fatality-rate-that-has-been-declared-endemic-to-the-us-gulf-coast/
UPDATE: Hundreds of fires burning out of control in Canada’s “Worst-Ever Season”
https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/update-hundreds-of-fires-burning-out-of-control-in-canadas-worst-ever-season/
New York City installs free crack pipe dispensers
https://nworeport.me/new-york-city-installs-free-crack-pipe-dispensers-media/
Fox News Claims Tucker Carlson Breached Contract With New Mega Viral Twitter Show
https://nworeport.me/fox-news-claims-tucker-carlson-breached-contract-with-new-mega-viral-twitter-show/
Texas bans LGBT “trans” hormone drugs and other toxic gender-bending mutilators of children
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-texas-bans-trans-hormone-drugs-mutilators-children.html
The global elites need a better excuse to push FOOD TYRANNY:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-07-german-nutrition-society-reduce-meat-global-warming.html