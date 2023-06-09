BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Deadly bacteria 50% mortality, Fires out of Control, NYC's gives out Crack Pipe+, Tucker broke contract?!
88 views • 06/09/2023

Did Ukraine just blow up its own Kakhovka Dam?https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-did-ukraine-blow-up-its-kakhovka-dam.html

Puerto Rico shatters record with 125-degree heat index, producing power outages and serious health risks

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/puerto-rico-shatters-record-with-125-degree-heat-index-producing-power-outages-and-serious-health-risks/

CDC warns of deadly bacteria with 50% fatality rate that has been declared endemic to the US Gulf Coast

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/cdc-warns-of-deadly-bacteria-with-50-fatality-rate-that-has-been-declared-endemic-to-the-us-gulf-coast/

UPDATE: Hundreds of fires burning out of control in Canada’s “Worst-Ever Season”

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/update-hundreds-of-fires-burning-out-of-control-in-canadas-worst-ever-season/

New York City installs free crack pipe dispensers

https://nworeport.me/new-york-city-installs-free-crack-pipe-dispensers-media/

Fox News Claims Tucker Carlson Breached Contract With New Mega Viral Twitter Show

https://nworeport.me/fox-news-claims-tucker-carlson-breached-contract-with-new-mega-viral-twitter-show/

Texas bans LGBT “trans” hormone drugs and other toxic gender-bending mutilators of children

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-08-texas-bans-trans-hormone-drugs-mutilators-children.html

The global elites need a better excuse to push FOOD TYRANNY:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-07-german-nutrition-society-reduce-meat-global-warming.html

Keywords
tuckerbacteriapuerto ricopgnewsfood tyrannykakhovkacanadaspgndispensers
