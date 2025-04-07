Theology, Policy and Politics with Author Craig Docksteader

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*Craig Docksteader: How Christians Can Truly Shift a Nation*
*DESCRIPTION:*
Is changing a nation really about electing the right leaders—or is it something deeper? In this eye-opening episode, author and advocate *Craig Docksteader* joins us to discuss the real keys to national transformation. With over 30 years of experience in public policy and ministry, Craig brings deep insight into how Christians can make a lasting impact in the cultural and political spheres—starting from the ground up.
*Key takeaways in this episode:*
- Why changing government alone is *not* enough to shift a nation
- The critical difference between top-down and grassroots transformation
- What the Bible really says about civic engagement
- What historical figures like Esther and Daniel teach us
- Encouragement for believers feeling called to the public square
