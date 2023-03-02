East Palestine Fallout - Animals Dying Across Ohio State Parks, More Cleanup Workers Fall Sick

- After a catastrophic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, early last month, President Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, corporate media outlets, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Environmental Protection Agency, and some local officials have ensured air monitoring and water sample tests show everything is under control.But is it? Well, not according to the local newspaper Ohio Star. Reporter Hannah Poling said a confidential source told her that a wildlife biologist and consultant for the federal forestry received hundreds of reports over the last several days from forestry workers discovering "hundreds of dead animals in Ohio's parks."

Several labs across the country have received specimens of whole minks, deer, elk, worms and livers of such animals, and they are finding toxicities that are off the charts, the source said.

"These highly toxic levels are the exact chemicals that were released from East Palestine. Wayne National Forest and Shawnee State Forest in Ohio, are downriver from East Palestine and are two parks where samples are from," the source continued. #Breaking #News #EastPalestine

- Fire crews battled a large fire at a manufacturing facility in Cleveland’s west side Clark-Fulton neighborhood Wednesday morning.

More than 50+ firefighters have

responded to a massive fire at a warehouse Metal fabricator plant in Cleveland Ohio with multiple explosions reported. HazMat Specialist has been called to the scene. No injuries have been reported. #Breaking #News #Cleveland





