Well, If They Can't Get You With The 💉 -Plant Based “Vaccine” Could Do

MIRRORED from DW News
13 Aug 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-HkM2ipSD4k&ab_channel=DWNews
Scientists say rice, corn, potatoes or lettuce can be used to produce antibodies. Bio-tech firms are already in clinical trials with their plant-based drugs or awaiting approval from health agencies - to combat ebola, the norovirus and COVID-19.
https://www.who.int/teams/health-product-policy-and-standards/standards-and-specifications/vaccine-standardization/plant-derived-vaccines