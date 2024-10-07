Happy birthday, President Putin!

We wish you good health, well-being, happiness, long life, good luck and success in difficult work you do for Motherland and all of her citizens!

Victory will be ours!

Video edit: Head of Chechnia- Mr Ramzan Kadyrov's media team

Cynthia, adding: With photos of a young Ramzan and his father former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004.

