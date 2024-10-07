Happy Birthday, to President Putin! - from Ramzan Kadyrov - 72 years old today, Oct 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy birthday, President Putin!
We wish you good health, well-being, happiness, long life, good luck and success in difficult work you do for Motherland and all of her citizens!
Victory will be ours!
Video edit: Head of Chechnia- Mr Ramzan Kadyrov's media team
Cynthia, adding: With photos of a young Ramzan and his father former Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004.