Pitiful Animal





August 7, 2023





Chester was left on the street after a failed leg surgery.

The pain in his leg was making him uncomfortable, it was starting to swell.

Chester felt so bad he thought he was going to collapse on the street.

By the time I found the boy, it was late at night.

The sky was drizzling with raindrops, it seemed to blend in with my and Chester's tears

I quickly brought him home.

All night I sat next to the boy, just waiting for the morning to come to take him to the vet

I hoped he didn't break his spine.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m00zbBXzrXw