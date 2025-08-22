5G may generate cell-damaging peroxynitrite, with risks heightened by poor nutrition.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5G's hidden danger: It creates peroxynitrite in blood - a free radical causing chromosomal damage. Your body can repair... unless nutrition is poor.
Watch EMF Hazards Summit 2025 for free at https://BrightU.com
#EMF #radiation #healthrisk #wifi #5G #braindamaged #wellness #toxins #remedies #EMFprotection #electromagneticfields