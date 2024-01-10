What is your true duty? Is it not to Christ; to walk with Him and worship Him, in your thoughts and in your deeds? Lucifer and his minions will do everything they can to turn you away from that assignment. They will use temptations and they will use distractions, and they will use misdirections. They will use every tool in their imagination to turn you away from Christ. Don't allow yourself to be distracted from your true duty.



#Christ, #Thoughts, #Deeds

