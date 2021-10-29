10/29/2021 Miles Guo: DWAC will have trouble keeping their promises because it’s backed by the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/29/2021 Miles Guo: DWAC's document on the SPAC IPO reflect that 1) the company has no cas, and Bruno Wu and Patrick Orlando painted a rosy picture for President Trump; 2) DWAC has not yet found a real investor; and 3) DWAC will have trouble keeping their promises because it’s backed by the CCP