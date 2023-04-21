New Biden mortgage rule will HURT YOU if you have a GOOD credit score!

Glenn Beck





April 20, 2023





According to the Washington Times, a new Biden rule, starting on May 1, will force Americans with GOOD credit scores to pay higher mortgage rates than those with poor scores. Of course, this backwards world is all being created in the name of equity. Glenn and Stu discuss what this may mean for the economy, as well as a whistleblower's claim that the IRS is showing “preferential treatment” to Hunter Biden.





