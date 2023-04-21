New Biden mortgage rule will HURT YOU if you have a GOOD credit score!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
April 20, 2023
According to the Washington Times, a new Biden rule, starting on May 1, will force Americans with GOOD credit scores to pay higher mortgage rates than those with poor scores. Of course, this backwards world is all being created in the name of equity. Glenn and Stu discuss what this may mean for the economy, as well as a whistleblower's claim that the IRS is showing “preferential treatment” to Hunter Biden.
