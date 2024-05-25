BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Max Blumenthal on the Genocidal Nature of the Democratic Party (Part 1)
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
72 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 11 months ago

Max Blumenthal on the Genocidal Nature of the Democratic Party (Part 1)


In the first of this two-part interview, investigative journalist at The Grayzone and author Max Blumenthal discusses the “genocidal” nature of the Democratic Party, in relation to its support for Israel’s campaign of violence against Palestine. While citing several concrete examples he also illuminates troublesome connections between American mainstream media, government and Israel, including how they work in tandem to vilify Palestinians and mislead the public.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Source: trtworld.com


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Max Blumenthal, Democrats, Democratic Party, interview, Media Class, Gaza, Zionism, Palestine, The Grey Zone, Biden, Trump, Iran, Venezuela, Syria, MSM, mainstream media, protests, genocide,

Keywords
irantrumpdemocratsinterviewvenezuelapalestinegenocidezionismbidenmainstream mediamsmsyriaprotestsdemocratic partygazamax blumenthalstatuscreeperthe grey zoneceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper-statusmedia class
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy