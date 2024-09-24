© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mini White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake / No Bake / Easy Recipe. @Indulovecooking
The cookie base
110g cookies
30g almonds (chopped or processed)
50g white chocolate
3 tbsp milk
Cream cheese filling
200g cream cheese
150g white chocolate
210g heavy cream (50g warm to mix with white chocolate; and 160g cold heavy cream - whipped)
Raspberry jelly
150g raspberries
25g sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
6g gelatine (bloomed)
