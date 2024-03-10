The Genocide Democrats: Max Blumenthal speaks at WNDC

Mar 9, 2024 #TheGrayzone

At the Woman's National Democratic Club in Washington DC on March 7, 2024, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal discussed the crisis within the Democratic Party as the party grassroots revolts against President Joe Biden's vehement support for Israel's rampage in the besieged Gaza Strip, where at least 30,000 have been killed to date - mostly women and children.

Blumenthal points the finger at the Democratic Party establishment for crushing any and all iterations of antiwar politics, and illustrates how its most prominent figures have been bought off by the Israel lobby.

