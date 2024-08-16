How Big Pharma Keeps You Sick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is An Amazing Story: Calley & Casey Means
* Casey Means was a Stanford-educated surgeon.
* Her brother Calley was a lobbyist for pharma and the food industry.
* Both quit their jobs in horror when they realized how many people were being killed by the systems they participated in.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 August 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-casey-calley-means
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1824502384254693487