Prophecy of the Popes- Francis's End, "Peter The Roman" and St. Malichi 2027 End Date

With Pope Francis nearing the end of his reign, a new and Final Pope is set to step onto the scene. That final pope will carry the connection of Peter the Roman!

In the Lignum Vitae, the line "In persecutione extrema S.R.E. sedebit." forms a separate sentence and paragraph of its own. While often read as part of the "Peter the Roman" prophecy, Other Interpreters View It As A Separate, incomplete sentence Explicitly Referring to an additional pope between "glory of the olive" and "Peter the Roman".[1]





Learn More:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prophecy_of_the_Popes

https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/st-malachy-prophecy-pope-francis





Mirrored - DAHBOO77





