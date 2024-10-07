BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kamala Harris…what is SHE? Biological MALE Boxer beats up woman and wins medal?
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
156 views • 7 months ago

EPISODE 02 As we continue to see what is happening in this wacky world, where people can cheer on a biological man beating up a woman and taking away her dreams. Where a vice president of the United States can convert from Indian to Black with a single word and nothing is said. It is that of a great fantasy novel and it would be funny if it weren't true. God help us all for the future!

00:00 Intro: Biological Men being allowed to pummel women???

07:18 Is VP Kamala Harris Trans-Black Now? 13:08 Harris loves the yellow bus and more

19:15 Tennessee Man Stops Illegal with a pew pew at a family BBQ

22:15 Unrest in the UK can it happen here?

23:39 Boarder Czar fails?

27:00 Don't be a fool and road rage!

Keywords
trumpcomedydemocratspoliticsrepublicansmotivationpodcastentertainmentdonald trumphumorharrislogan paulcommunicationstandupvp harrisjd vancewhatever podcastjaxxon podcastpolitics podcastjoe rogan experienccecomedy podcastare you garbage podcast big jayare you garbagecomedian podcast on youtube
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy