Kamala Harris…what is SHE? Biological MALE Boxer beats up woman and wins medal?

EPISODE 02 As we continue to see what is happening in this wacky world, where people can cheer on a biological man beating up a woman and taking away her dreams. Where a vice president of the United States can convert from Indian to Black with a single word and nothing is said. It is that of a great fantasy novel and it would be funny if it weren't true. God help us all for the future!

00:00 Intro: Biological Men being allowed to pummel women???

07:18 Is VP Kamala Harris Trans-Black Now? 13:08 Harris loves the yellow bus and more

19:15 Tennessee Man Stops Illegal with a pew pew at a family BBQ

22:15 Unrest in the UK can it happen here?

23:39 Boarder Czar fails?

27:00 Don't be a fool and road rage!

