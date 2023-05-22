Tom Renz | Zuckerbucks and Election Corruption

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know this will make everyone feel much more confident in the 2024 elections, this just in, a Mark Zuckerberg group is investing in the storing of voting machines and ballots ahead of the elections. The good people at the Center for Tech and Civic Life (Chicago based, left wing org.) have used hundreds of millions of what they dub "Zuckerbucks," into the cause. Nothing to see here folks, don't worry about election integrity, #Zuckerbucks has it handled. #Elections #ElectionIntegrity #ElectionsMatter #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102